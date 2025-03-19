Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $569.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $560.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.55. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $249.58 and a 52 week high of $652.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.