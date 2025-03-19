Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXM. William Blair lowered Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after buying an additional 2,851,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $16,477,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sprinklr by 224.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 434,920 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $3,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

