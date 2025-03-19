Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,865,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 11,131,962 shares.The stock last traded at $11.55 and had previously closed at $11.53.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,348,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,171,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,233 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,417.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 911,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 885,314 shares during the last quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,948,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,681,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 569,382 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.