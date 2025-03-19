Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$113.84 and traded as high as C$119.55. Stantec shares last traded at C$119.42, with a volume of 300,614 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$129.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$134.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.33.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The company has a market cap of C$13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$112.03 per share, with a total value of C$336,099.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.