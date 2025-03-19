StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on Workhorse Group from $0.25 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 567,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 91.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

