StockNews.com Downgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to Sell

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDD. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,545. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $358.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,915 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 535,287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,203,001 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,031 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

