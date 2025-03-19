StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.32. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
