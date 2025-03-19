StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.32. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

