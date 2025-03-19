StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Trading Up 25.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $9.90.
OpGen Company Profile
