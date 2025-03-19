StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 25.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

OpGen Company Profile

Featured Stories

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

