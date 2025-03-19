StockNews.com Upgrades Fluor (NYSE:FLR) to Buy

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fluor by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,986,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,647 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10,125.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,129,000 after buying an additional 1,046,610 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,289,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,285,000 after acquiring an additional 719,583 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $26,353,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

