Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. 72,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,195. The company has a market capitalization of $454.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

