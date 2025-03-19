Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 75 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $561.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $594.93 and its 200 day moving average is $589.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

