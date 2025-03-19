Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

IAU opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

