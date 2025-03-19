Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 120.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,873 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.53% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $21,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,737,000 after purchasing an additional 109,531,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,274,000 after purchasing an additional 159,043 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,457 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,912 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,276,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHR opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
