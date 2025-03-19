Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 333,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,890,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 529,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,061,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

