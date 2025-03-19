Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

