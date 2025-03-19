Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 20,312 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 814.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11,734.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 105,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 104,315 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 322,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 291,254 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,802,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.2 %

LRCX opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

