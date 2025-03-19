Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 2,948 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.0 %

MO opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

