Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $515.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

