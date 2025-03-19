Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VCIT opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
