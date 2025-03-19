Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Saiph Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

