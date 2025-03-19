Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 993 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Prescient Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

DIS stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

