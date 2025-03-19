Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPH traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. 136,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.46). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 2,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,777.50. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $162,123.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,013.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,340,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 643,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 155,360 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,404,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,553,000 after buying an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

