SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Update

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
SunCoke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:SXC traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,432. The firm has a market cap of $797.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.82.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
