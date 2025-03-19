SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Update

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,432. The firm has a market cap of $797.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

