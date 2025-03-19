Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.61.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE SU opened at C$53.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$48.41 and a 12 month high of C$58.58. The stock has a market cap of C$67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

