Swiss National Bank Buys 4,600 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Brixmor Property Group worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,695,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,051,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,499,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,492,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 136.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 617,341 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BRX opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

