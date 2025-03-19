Swiss National Bank Buys 4,700 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Antero Resources worth $20,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 283,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 3.38.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.