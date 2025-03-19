Swiss National Bank Has $18.18 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.51.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

