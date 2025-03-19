Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of BellRing Brands worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,949,000 after acquiring an additional 333,287 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $672,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after buying an additional 50,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $439,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,188,320.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,370,407.64. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 218,636 shares of company stock worth $16,677,550 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRBR opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

