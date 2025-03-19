Swiss National Bank Sells 25,900 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of DaVita worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 659.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after buying an additional 154,061 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DaVita by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.64 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

