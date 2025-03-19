Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

