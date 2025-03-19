Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

