T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.37 and last traded at $93.49, with a volume of 2552180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.