Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67,664 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.9% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $724.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.47 and a 200 day moving average of $320.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.25.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.