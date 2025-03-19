The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,590,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $947,897,000 after buying an additional 104,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after acquiring an additional 573,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after purchasing an additional 574,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,818,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $200,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.