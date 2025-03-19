The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $4.82. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 193,002 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.