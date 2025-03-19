The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) CEO Mark Breitbard Sells 3,393 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 3,393 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $66,434.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,816.78. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Breitbard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAP alerts:

On Friday, March 14th, Mark Breitbard sold 16,055 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $328,003.65.

GAP Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE GAP opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

GAP Increases Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GAP stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of GAP at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.