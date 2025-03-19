The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

