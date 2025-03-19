The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile
