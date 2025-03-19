The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.20 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 152116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.40 ($0.53).

The Pebble Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 4.63 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pebble Group plc will post 5.0724638 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pebble Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The Pebble Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 72,336 shares of The Pebble Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £32,551.20 ($42,318.25). Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

