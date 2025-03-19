The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $544.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.34%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

The RMR Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 288,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.