The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.
Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $544.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.34%.
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.
