The Swatch Group (SWGNF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

The Swatch Group stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

