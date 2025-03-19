Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 17,434 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $81,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of EFV opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

