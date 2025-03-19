Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $101.36 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.11% of Columbia Sportswear worth $101,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 143,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.3 %

COLM opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

