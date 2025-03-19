Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $72.38 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,221 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.03% of Matador Resources worth $72,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $323,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,103.26. The trade was a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

MTDR opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

