Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $84.64 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.49% of Glacier Bancorp worth $84,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

GBCI stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBCI

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.