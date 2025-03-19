Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). Approximately 1,599,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,626,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Trading Up 26.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

