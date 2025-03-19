Timothy Lee Smokoff Sells 3,000 Shares of Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Lee Smokoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.13, for a total transaction of C$33,393.60.
Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %
CVE VMD opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.95.
About Viemed Healthcare
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viemed Healthcare
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.