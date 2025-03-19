Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.50% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TPLE opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $27.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.