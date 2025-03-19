Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,758 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Sprott worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,561,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,835,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 587,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 187,993 shares during the period. Praetorian PR LLC raised its position in Sprott by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sprott in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sprott in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sprott Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

