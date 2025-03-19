Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 44,580 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $53.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

