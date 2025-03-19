Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BN. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 173.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

